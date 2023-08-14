Left Menu

Pakistan: Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi district 

Following a report submitted by the District Intelligence Committee, mentioning the possible chances of threat to law and order, Section 144 has been imposed for seven days in Rawalpindi district, reported Dawn. 

Following a report submitted by the District Intelligence Committee, mentioning the possible chances of threat to law and order, Section 144 has been imposed for seven days in Rawalpindi district, reported Dawn. The security has been put on high alert and the mentioned section has been imposed from Sunday.

The district administration issued a notification on Sunday stating that all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations and other such activities are banned except for events organised by the Pakistan government, according to Dawn. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper and is the largest English newspaper in Pakistan.

Any other items like weapons, laden batons, improvised explosives or any such instruments that could possibly be used for violence are also banned. Moreover, the use of loudspeakers and pillion riding is also banned in the city, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner extended Section 144 in the district till August 12 to avoid a law and order situation similar to May 9. A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema stated that on the information of the District Intelligence Committee and the local police, there was an imminent threat within the limits of Rawalpindi district of a potential law and order situation entailing likely damage to human life and property, as per Dawn.

Even after imposing restrictions, last week, at least eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters were arrested and 20 more were booked for allegedly blocking roads and staging protests in Rawalpindi against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported. ASI Mohammad Latif lodged an FIR with Kotli Sattian police and said that the PTI workers raised slogans and blocked roads. He further alleged that the workers also collected stones, but were overpowered by the police. But, some workers managed to escape, according to Dawn.

In another incident, 13 PTI workers, including an aide to the party chairman Imran Khan, were booked by the Racecourse police for offering resistance during the arrest of their party chief at Zaman Park. The workers hurled threats at the police and attacked and snatched the official guns from the policemen. They were later overpowered by the police and subsequently arrested. Cases were also lodged against them.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was arrested on Saturday from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison. Also, nine PTI activists in Attock Jail were shifted to Adiala Jail on Saturday, reported Dawn.

These supporters were arrested by the police from New Town, City and RA Bazaar areas in connection with the May 9 violence. (ANI)

