Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez Elahi rearrested in Asset reference case 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party President and Former Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was rearrested in an asset reference case after he was released from Adiala Jail, Samaa News reported on Monday. The National Accountability Beauru (NAB) received one-day transit remand of the PTI Leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in an asset reference case, Samaa News said in a report.

Samaa News reported that the leader was released after his initial period of detention has expired and was rearrested by NAB Lahore in connection with assets beyond known sources of income case. PTI leader was produced in District and Sessions Court in Lahore by NAB, seeking a two-day remand to further investigate the asset reference case against him, but managed to get one-day transit remand as duty Judge Khalid Hayat rejected NAB's request.

The orders were issued by the Deputy Commisioner Lahore, Rafia Haider citing concerns over potential disruptions to the law and order situation. The former chief minister is accused in several corruption cases including providing favours to favoured contractors, casting a shadow over the transparency of development projects in Lahore.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) -- acting on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant. The PTI chairman was arrested as part of NAB's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time -- sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University. (ANI)

