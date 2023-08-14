Left Menu

Bhutan's Sangay Choden Wangchuck inaugurated RENEW’s Community Service Centre in Tsirang

The centre is set to become a hub for supporting individuals affected by various challenges including gender-based violence.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:38 IST
Bhutan's Sangay Choden Wangchuck inaugurated RENEW’s Community Service Centre in Tsirang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

The first community service centre by the Bhutan district administration was inaugurated by the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck at Damphu in Bhutan's Tsirang, The Bhutan Live reported on Sunday. The RENEW's (Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women) Community Service Centre will enhance access to sexual and gender-based violence services in the community.

The Bhutan Live reported that UNICEF's country representative Andrea James accompanied the Queen Mother. The centre is set to become a hub for supporting individuals affected by various challenges including gender-based violence.

The centre has been actively engaged in delivering comprehensive sexuality education, elimination of violence against children, and sexual and reproductive health and rights programmes to children and young people. It serves as a safe space for young girls and other diverse genders. The centre has reported women's complaints asking for assistance in various forms of abuse and most reported cases include physical abuse, sexual abuse, and economic abuse.

"This centre is incredibly important and it is a huge milestone in Bhutan. It is the first centre of its kind where women and other survivors of abuse can come here and seek counselling, legal support, and advice for their children and their extended family. And in addition, you can also receive skills training for future livelihood", said UNICEF Bhutan Representative Andrea James. The Queen Mother also attended an event organised by the United Nations Population Fund, RENEW, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, and the Tsirang District Administration, The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023