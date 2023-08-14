Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over telephone conversation

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries and ways to further develop them to drive development in the two countries.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:29 IST
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over telephone conversation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries and ways to further develop them to drive development in the two countries. During a phone call, the top diplomats explored the prospects for expanding UAE-Germany cooperation in all fields, including economic, trade and renewable energy.

They also reviewed joint cooperation in environmental conservation and climate action, as well as the UAE's preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is set to take place at Expo City Dubai, and its role in accelerating international efforts to combat the climate change fallout. Sheikh Abdullah and Baerbock exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the depth of the UAE-Germany ties, and the keenness of their countries to leverage opportunities to bolster their comprehensive strategic partnership to serve the interests of their countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023