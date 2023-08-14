Left Menu

Pakistan: Hindu man arrested for alleged blasphemy

The complainant alleged that on August 11, the accused arrived at the village roundabout and started making objectionable comments, which, the complainant said, he could not repeat in the FIR because that would be considered blasphemy, the Dawn reported.

The Police arrested a Hindu man on charges of alleged blasphemy in the Rahim Yar Khan city of Pakistan's Punjab province, the Dawn reported. According to the First Information Report (FIR), registered on August 11, a motorcycle mechanic, a resident of Chak 75-P Tibba West, complained to the police that a Hindu man, identified in the FIR, would often give alleged objectionable statements about Muslims and Islam.

The complainant alleged that on August 11, the accused arrived at the village roundabout and started making objectionable comments, which, the complainant said, he could not repeat in the FIR because that would be considered blasphemy, the Dawn reported. When the complainant and other persons tried to stop the suspect, he did not stop his action and fled from the scene.

On the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960, the Dawn reported. Police spokesperson Saif Ali Wains told Dawn that the police had arrested the suspect and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Sources said that on the day of the incident, a mob had gathered at the roundabout of Chak-75-P. Some people tried to beat the suspect when he was being taken to the police station by the policemen. Earlier this month, on the allegation of blasphemy, a teacher was shot dead by unknown men in the Kech district in southern Balochistan, Dawn reported.

According to the police, an English teacher, Abdul Rauf, was attacked near a graveyard in the Malikabad area in Turbat town of the district on Saturday when he, accompanied by some people, was going to attend a 'jirga,' a forum for resolving disputes, to explain his position to Ulemas on the matter. (ANI)

