Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior arrests 25 suicide attackers in over two years 

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Afghanistan has arrested at least 25 suicide attackers in different provinces in the last two years, according to Khaama Press. 

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Afghanistan has arrested at least 25 suicide attackers in different provinces in the last two years, according to Khaama Press. Moreover, out of 25 detainees, 15 were identified as Pakistani nationals, according to MoI spokesperson Abdul Matin Qani.

Qani said, "The intelligence and investigative forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had their discoveries and detained the criminals and more than 25 who were trying to carry out suicide attacks here." However, Qani further revealed that the security forces have prevented two border attacks on Tajikistan and Uzbekistan which shows their commitment to regional security and neighbouring countries' interests, reported Khaama Press.

Moreover, experts highlighted that preventing such security incidents can boost trust and cooperation among the neighbouring countries. This will also address security challenges in the region and will build confidence among the region's countries. Whereas Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban administration of not being restricted and have also taken action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan hideouts in the country, Khaama Press reported.

Recently, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called upon the Taliban to address the presence of any Pakistani militants in Afghanistan. He further stressed the importance of taking decisive action regarding this issue and warned that if the Taliban does not act, they will take necessary actions to address this issue, according to Khaama Press. However, the Taliban authorities have denied the allegations and claimed that they will not allow any individual or group to use the country's territory against neighbouring countries.

Earlier in March, the suicide attack near a checkpoint on the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry's road, killed at least six, and injured several others including three Taliban forces. Former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, also condemned the attack and called it an attack organized by the "enemies of the Afghan people".He said the attack contradicts all human and Islamic values.

Earlier this year, Afghanistan was rocked by a suicide attack outside the Taliban Foreign Ministry in Kabul, resulting in the deaths of five persons and injuring others, according to officials reported Dawn. Kabul police chief Khalid Zadran said an explosion took place on the road outside the Afghan foreign ministry in which five were killed and a number of others were injured."The Islamic Emirate condemns such an aimless and cowardly attack on Muslims. The perpetrators will be found and punished for their evil deeds," Zadran said.

More than 40 wounded were brought to a surgical centre in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. (ANI)

