Israeli delegation meets in Dubai with Jordanian and UAE Officials on water issues

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz and Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Yossi Sheli held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, with the Minister of Industry and Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Jordan Dr Saleh Ali Hamed Al- Kharabsha, Jordan's Minister of Water and Irrigation Muhammad Jamil Musa Al-Anjar, Jordan's Minister of Environmental Protection Dr Muawiyah Radaida, and Director of the White House Energy Unit and Senior Advisor to the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs David Livingston, to promote the regional initiative "Water for Electricity."

The meeting came on the third anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords which brought peace between Israel and the UAE as well as Bahrain.

The parties discussed the desired ways to promote the final stages of the "Prosperity" regional initiative for the sale of 200 million cubic meters of desalinated seawater per year to Jordan, and the purchase of green electricity from a solar farm that the United Arab Emirates will build in Jordan – in preparation for the signing of binding agreements at the annual climate conference (COP28) to be held at the end of the year The current one in Dubai. (ANI/TPS)

