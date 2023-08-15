Left Menu

Israeli delegation meets in Dubai with Jordanian and UAE Officials on water issues

The meeting came on the third anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords which brought peace between Israel and the UAE as well as Bahrain.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:39 IST
Israeli delegation meets in Dubai with Jordanian and UAE Officials on water issues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz and Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Yossi Sheli held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, with the Minister of Industry and Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Jordan Dr Saleh Ali Hamed Al- Kharabsha, Jordan's Minister of Water and Irrigation Muhammad Jamil Musa Al-Anjar, Jordan's Minister of Environmental Protection Dr Muawiyah Radaida, and Director of the White House Energy Unit and Senior Advisor to the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs David Livingston, to promote the regional initiative "Water for Electricity."

The meeting came on the third anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords which brought peace between Israel and the UAE as well as Bahrain.

The parties discussed the desired ways to promote the final stages of the "Prosperity" regional initiative for the sale of 200 million cubic meters of desalinated seawater per year to Jordan, and the purchase of green electricity from a solar farm that the United Arab Emirates will build in Jordan – in preparation for the signing of binding agreements at the annual climate conference (COP28) to be held at the end of the year The current one in Dubai. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023