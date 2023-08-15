Left Menu

US: Judge signs grand jury's finding in Trump election case

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding over the grand jury in the former US President Donald Trump election subversion case has reviewed and signed the grand jury’s finding.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:43 IST
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding over the grand jury in the former US President Donald Trump election subversion case has reviewed and signed the grand jury's finding, CNN reported. He then gave the paperwork to an official from the clerk's office, who then left the courtroom. Earlier, the clear's office official, a prosecutor, and a bailiff brought the paperwork into McBurney's courtroom. Former Georgia Lt Governor Geoff Duncan testified before the Fulton County grand jury in the Donald Trump 2020 election subversion case, according to CNN.

Donald Trump is facing a potential fourth indictment, this time in Georgia. State prosecutors in Georgia might soon bring charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results there. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis started the investigation in early 2021 and has carried out a probe into Trump's attempts to pressurise Georgia officials into interfering with the vote tally, the "fake electors" scheme to subvert the Electoral College and other efforts to undo the will of the voters, according to CNN.

The grand jury in the case has been hearing testimony on Monday (local time) as part of the prosecution's presentation of evidence. Willis, who is leading the investigation, planned for her presentation to the grand jury to last one or two years. Then-US presidential candidate Joe Biden's victory in Georgia was confirmed by two recounts and certified by Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. However, Trump instead of conceding, started a multi-pronged effort to overturn the results, including a pressure campaign targeting key state officials.

Trump wanted them to abuse their powers to "find" enough votes to flip the results or to block Biden's victory from being certified, CNN reported. However, they were refused. After he failed in his efforts, Trump urged Georgia lawmakers to convene a special session of the GOP-run legislature so they could overturn Biden's victory. As per the news report, the allies of Donald Trump, including his attorney Rudy Giuliani, made fraud claims to the state House and Senate at hearings in December 2020. Trump's campaign supported by outside lawyers filed lawsuits that attempted to overturn the Georgia results.

Trump's campaign also involved a group of GOP activists in Georgia to serve as fake electors attempted to weaponize the US Justice Department to help him intervene in Georgia and has been connected by text messages obtained by Willis' team to a voting system breach in Coffee County. (ANI)

