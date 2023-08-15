Happy 77th Independence Day to our dearest friend India, fastest growing major economy: Singapore High Commissioner

Calling India a "fastest-growing major economy," Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Tuesday wished "dearest friends" on the 77th Independence Day. On the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), Wong said, "Happy 77th #IndependenceDay to our dearest friends! Frm 's largest democracy, to fastest growing major econ, tech epicentre & more - has much to celebrate & aspire towards. is proud to be steadfast partner & look fwd to scaling greater heights tgt!"

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended his wishes on India's 77th Independence Day. He stated that India and US have a "strong bond" as the two nations work together for an open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient world.

"On behalf of the United States of America, we send our warmest wishes to the people of India as they commemorate 76 years of independence this August 15. On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Antony Blinken said in a statement. Blinken noted that the relationship between India and US has grown "deeper" and it has become "more expansive than ever."

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, with the nation echoing with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort. From the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi addressed the nation and highlighted the country's development and said that decisions taken by the country today and the work done will impact its future for 1000 years.

Continuing with his custom of wearing colourful turbans, PM Modi donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani-style turban and paired this with an off-white kurta and churidar and a black jacket. Various iconic buildings and monuments in the national capital have been illuminated in the tricolour lights on Independence Day. Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as the city soaks in Independence Day fervour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)