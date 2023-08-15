‘World is facing inflation but India…’: PM Modi on 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said the world is facing inflation but India has taken several measures to tackle inflation and will continue to do so. In his 10th address from the ramparts of the Red Fort today, PM Modi said, "The world has still not recovered from Corona. The war gave rise to another crisis. Today, the world is facing the crisis of inflation. Inflation has the entire global economy in its clutches...It is unfortunate that when we import goods of our necessity, we also import inflation."

"But, India made all efforts to control inflation...We can't be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue...," he said. Recalling the era of COVID-19, the Prime Minister said that India helped different countries during the time of crisis and that India has emerged as a "Vishwa Mitra" (friend of the world).

"We have to make our country so strong that will contribute to Vishwa Mangal (Global welfare). After Covid, the way India helped the world during the time of crisis, India has emerged as Vishwa Mitra. When we talk about Vishwa Mangal which is India's basic idea that we have to expand," PM Modi said while addressing the countrymen. "We have presented philosophies and the world is now connecting with India over them. For the renewable energy sector, we said 'One Sun, One World, One Grid'. After Covid, we told the world that our approach should be of 'One Earth, One Help'. We can solve the problem when we address the issues of people, animals and plants equally. For the G20 Summit, we should focus on the idea of 'One World, One Family, One Future," the prime minister he added.

He also stated that India has launched Mission LiFE for the climate issues that the world is facing. And also made the solar alliance which now many countries are becoming part of. In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world order and the definition of the geopolitical equation have changed and India has become the voice of the global south.

Earlier, PM Modi hoisted the national flag and after this flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force. PM Modi, in his speech, also lauded the contribution of youth and said those from tier 2, and tier 3 cities are also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups. (ANI)

