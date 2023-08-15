Left Menu

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to attend G20 Summit in September, confirms envoy

“Yes, our President is coming to the (G20) Summit which is being held on 9-10 September. We strongly support India’s G20 presidency this year and we hope that the Summit meeting in September will be the highlight and culmination of the G20 presidency efforts by the Indian Government,” the envoy said.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 14:54 IST
South Korea's Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
South Korea's Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok has confirmed that the country's President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in September in Delhi.

"During G20 of course we discuss the economic recovery of the world in the world situation but we also discuss regional security affairs. So we hope that India will lead the G 20 members towards the very good outcome of the G 20 for contribution to peace and security of the world and the stable economic situation in the world," he said. G-20 leaders' summit under India's presidency is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September.

South Korea commemorates the 78th anniversary of Liberation Day or Independence Day today. "15th of August is the Independence Day for both India and Korea. So, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to India and the people of India," South Korea's Ambassador to India said.

"Since the end of February, 'Naatu Naatu' dance cover by the Korean Embassy was a big hit and viral. Since then many Indians showed interest in Korean culture...but this has not been the phenomenon now. It has been a big phenomenon by the young generation of India for a couple of years..." the envoy said recalling the success of the Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the hit Telugu-language film 'RRR'. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished South Korea on its Independence Day.

"Warm greetings to @FMParkJin and the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea on their National Day. Confident that our Special Strategic Partnership would keep advancing," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

