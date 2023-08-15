Chinese population saying 'no' to marriage and parenthood, birthrate declines by 40 per cent in five years

Left Menu

The number of newborns in China in 2023 is estimated to be between 7 to 8 million, which is the lowest tally in 85 years, Khabarhub reported, adding that the Communist nation’s economic slowdown and high unemployment have led to a low birth rate.   

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The number of newborns in China in 2023 is estimated to be between 7 to 8 million, which is the lowest tally in 85 years, Khabarhub reported, adding that the Communist nation's economic slowdown and high unemployment have led to a low birth rate. It reported that the birth rate has experienced a 40 per cent decline over the past five years. While in the preceding year, 2022, china witnessed a total of under 10 million births (9.56 million), marking the lowest point in 42 years.

At the beginning of the current year, the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China released a report indicating a projected population decrease of 850,000 for 2022 compared to the figures from 2021. However, this rate dwindled to 1.28 in 2020 and further plummeted to 1.15 in 2021. In response to the declining birth rates, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has relaxed birth limitations.

The reported data from the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Communist Party of China indicates that the national marriage rate is projected to reach 5.2% in 2022, marking a 42-year record low. During the first quarter of the current year, a total of 2.107 million couples registered their marriages, signifying a yearly reduction of 1.17%.

Extrapolating from this trend, it is anticipated that this year's marriage rate will be halved compared to its peak in 2013. Mainland media has engaged in discussions regarding the factors contributing to people's reluctance to have children, with affordability and inadequate childcare facilities emerging as primary concerns.

Over recent years, the societal landscape in mainland China has experienced a decline, resulting in issues such as gender disparities, heightened real estate costs, and challenges in employment opportunities for the younger generation. The report said that the youth have started abstaining from dating, marriage, home purchases and parenthood amid the declining economy and escalating unemployment.

A significant portion of the joblessness can be attributed to government policies and actions, Khabarhub reported. As per Khabarhub, a recent report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Finance and Banking, published on July 11th, numerous highly educated young individuals are grappling with the challenge of securing suitable employment due to government regulations in recent years.

These regulations have had adverse effects on sectors such as real estate, IT, and private tutoring. Furthermore, China's labour market has undergone substantial transformations driven by a comprehensive industry overhaul, said a publication by Khabarhub. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

