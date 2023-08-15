Left Menu

Pakistan: Maqbool Baqar to take oath as Punjab Caretaker CM tomorrow 

Baqar name was approved after three rounds of discussion between outgoing Singh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Oppositon in the dissolved Singh Assembly Rana Ansar.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:03 IST
Pakistan: Maqbool Baqar to take oath as Punjab Caretaker CM tomorrow 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar is all set to take oath on Wednesday after he was picked for the top slot, Geo news reported on Tuesday. Baqar name was approved after three rounds of discussion between outgoing Singh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of Oppositon in the dissolved Singh Assembly Rana Ansar.

After both the leaders nodded on the name of Baqar, a summary was sent to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who approved his appointment without any hurdles, observed Geo news. The leader also got support from the Ruling Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) claiming that they reached a consensus and had no objections over the nominee.

Talking to Geo News, Baqar said that holding elections was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that they would assist the election body. He maintained that they would try their best for the upcoming general elections to be held as per the law and the constitution.

"It is a very important responsibility in such a difficult situation," he said, adding that he would try to resolve the people's problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023