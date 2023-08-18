Pakistan: Balochistan governor approves Domki as caretaker Chief Minister 

The appointment of Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki was approved by Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday on the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee on Friday, reported The Express Tribune. The appointment has been approved according to a statement released by the governor's office.

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar Kakar reached a consensus as they nominated Domki as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to The Express Tribune. Balochistan former CM Jam Kamal and Domki called on the newly-appointed interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Islamabad earlier on Tuesday.

Moreover, the nomination came on the heels of a meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Balochistan former CM Jam Kamal and Domki. Earlier on August 12, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar dissolved the provincial assembly on chief minister Bizenjo's advice. Bizenjo has been performing duties until a new chief minister comes in, reported The Express Tribune.

"As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, this 12th day of August 2023 at 5 pm," said the notification issued by the Governor House. After the dissolution of the assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.

Domki is the son of politician Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977. He belongs to the Lahri area of Balochistan. Domki did his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad and has also served as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sibi, The Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, his brother Dostin Domki has been a member of the Balochistan Assembly and also served as a minister of state. (ANI)

