Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:37 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted 423 kilometres west of Afghanistan's Kabul on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 9:16 pm (IST) on Friday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 100 kilometres.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 18-08-2023, 21:16:05 IST, Lat: 33.92 & Long: 64.67, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 423km W of Kabul, Afghanistan." No casualties have been reported yet.

Earlier on August 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Fayzabad city of Afghanistan, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 2:51 PM on Sunday. The earthquake hit 99 km South of Fayzabad. Furthermore, the depth of the earthquake was 33 kilometres. Its epicentre was found at latitude 36.21 and longitude 70.54, according to the NCS.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 13-08-2023, 14:51:50 IST, Lat: 36.21 & Long: 70.54, Depth: 33 Km, Location: 99km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan." (ANI)

