Israel cracks down on polluting cars 

As part of the operation, about 150 vehicles were taken off the road and more than 100 reports were given for pollution and noise beyond what is allowed by law.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 18 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Ministry of Environmental Protection carried out enforcement activities to prevent noise and air pollution from motorcycles and other vehicles in the cities of Jaljulia and Ashdod. As part of the operation, about 150 vehicles were taken off the road and more than 100 reports were given for pollution and noise beyond what is allowed by law.

As part of the activity, 253 "improved" vehicles and motorcycles that were illegally modified were inspected in the Ashdod area, of which 71 vehicles were removed and 61 reports were registered against polluting and noisy vehicles. As for the activity in the Jaljulia area, 271 'improved' vehicles and motorcycles were inspected, of which 76 vehicles were impounded and 48 reports were registered against the owners of the polluting and noisy vehicles.

Polluting and noisy vehicles harm the quality of life of the residents living in the area and harm public health. In recent years, awareness of the negative effects of air pollution and noise on various parts of the human body has increased, in some cases to the extent of hearing loss and other physiological and psychological illnesses. Air pollution and noise are among the main environmental risks to public health. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

