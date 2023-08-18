Left Menu

India's envoy to Peru Vishvas Vidu Sapkal also appointed ambassador to Bolivia

Vishvas Vidu Sapkal is an Indian Foreign Service Office of 1998 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.  

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:47 IST
India's envoy to Peru Vishvas Vidu Sapkal also appointed ambassador to Bolivia
India's Ambassador to Peru Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (Image Credit: X/@eoilima). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, India's Ambassador to Peru has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador to Bolivia. Vishvas Vidu Sapkal is an Indian Foreign Service Office of 1998 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Ministry of External Affairs in the press release said, "Shri Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, with residence in Lima." In his previous assignments, Vishvas Vidu Sapkal served as High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, and Consul General of India in Russia's Petersburg. He has also served in different capacities in Russia, Armenia, Egypt and the US, according to his profile mentioned on Indian Embassy in Peru's website.

He has done special assignments at India Africa Forum Summit as Director (IAFS) in New Delhi in November 2015, Chief Coordinator for the 12th World Hindi Conference, Fiji in February 2023, Chief Liaison Officer - 3rd Summit of "Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in Papua New Guinea in May 2023. In the Ministry of External Affairs, Vishvas Vidu Sapkal worked in Northern Division, MER Division and Finance Division in various capacities. He was Joint Secretary (BIMSTEC, SAARC and NALANDA) in May-November 2019. He was Joint Secretary (South) from November 2019- June 2023. He also worked as Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) from August 2021 to January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023