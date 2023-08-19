Left Menu

India, New Zealand hold 5th Foreign Office Consultations in Wellington

The fifth Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and New Zealand were held in the latter country's capital, Wellington where they reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relations.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 14:48 IST
India, New Zealand hold 5th Foreign Office Consultations in Wellington
FOC meeting between India and New Zealand (mage credit: X/@IndiainNZ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The fifth Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and New Zealand were held in Wellington where both sides reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. The meeting was co-chaired by India's Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA, and New Zealand's Deborah Geels, Deputy Secretary of Americas and Asia Group.

Both sides took note of the recent momentum in high-level engagements and the need to sustain it further. "The two sides expressed satisfaction at the enhanced engagement between the two countries. They reviewed their wide-ranging bilateral relations including political, economic and trade cooperation, defence exchanges, education, science and technology, as well as, people-to-people links and cultural cooperation. Regional and multilateral matters including India's Presidency of the G-20, Indo-Pacific, ASEAN, Commonwealth, and UN were discussed," a statement read

Both countries stressed the huge potential in trade and economic sectors and agreed to further promote G2G (government-to-government) and B2B (Business-to-business) interactions. Secretary (East) also held bilateral meetings with Chris Seed, Chief Executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Andrew Bridgman, Secretary of Defence of New Zealand.

In the meeting, both sides appreciated the importance of FOC and agreed to hold them on a regular basis. The next FOC will be held in India on mutually convenient dates. Earlier this year in January, the fourth Foreign Ministry Consultations between India and New Zealand were held in New Delhi in which both the countries reviewed bilateral relations including trade and investment, defence and security, and counter-terrorism.

Discussions were also held on ways to strengthen coordination at regional and multilateral fora. India and New Zealand have cordial and friendly relations rooted in the linkagesof the Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and the English language.

The two countries have been fellow travellers in their commitment to disarmament, global peace, North-South Dialogue, human rights, ecological preservation and combatinginternational terrorism. People-to-people contacts have been in focus since migrationfrom India to this country began at the turn of the last century, and a sizeable populationof Indian origin (estimated at about 175,000) has made New Zealand its permanent home.Tourism and sporting links, particularly in cricket, hockey and mountaineering, haveplayed a significant role in fostering goodwill between the two countries. New Zealand has identified India as a priority country in its "Opening Doors to India" policy notified in October 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023