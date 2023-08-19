Left Menu

UAE President's visit testifies to strong UAE-Ethiopia ties: Ethiopian media

The visit of USE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Ethiopia made the headlines across the African nation's media outlets today, which affirmed that the visit reflects the strong ties that the two countries share across various sectors.

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], August 19 (ANI/WAM): The visit of USE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Ethiopia made the headlines across the African nation's media outlets today, which affirmed that the visit reflects the strong ties that the two countries share across various sectors. The Ethiopian Monitor said that the signing of several agreements between the UAE and Ethiopia testifies to the countries' keenness to boost their cooperation, especially through initiatives that drive sustainable development.

During their meeting, the UAE President and Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, reiterated their countries' commitment to building bridges of cooperation that bring more prosperity and stability for their peoples, it further noted. Addis Standard quoted the Ethiopian Prime Minister as saying that the growing UAE-Ethiopia relations are "rooted in deep mutual respect and a shared vision for mutual progress. We will continue collaborating in pursuit of sustainable development".

Meanwhile, African Business, an online news platform, highlighted the importance of the agreements signed yesterday in the presence of the two leaders, noting that they will help foster cooperation, develop partnerships, and diversify engagement in various fields to drive development and prosperity in both countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

