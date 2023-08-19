Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa interim cabinet takes oath

Twelve-member interim cabinet of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took oath on Saturday after 19 members of the previous caretaker cabinet tendered their resignations to the chief minister on August 10, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath in a ceremony held at the Governor's house and was attended by the KP caretaker chief minister Mohammad Azam Khan and others. The list of cabinet members who took oath includes Syed Masud Shah, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, retired Justice Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Mohammad Qasim Jan, retired Justice Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah.

Dawn News reported, Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah will be advisers to the CM, while Zafarullah Khan will be a special assistant to the chief minister. Meanwhile, Mir Ali Mardan Domki was also sworn in as the eighth interim chief minister of Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday soon after his nomination for the coveted slot was approved by the parliamentary committee, Dawn news reported.

The appointment of Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki was approved by Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday on the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee on Friday, reported The Express Tribune. The appointment has been approved according to a statement released by the governor's office.

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar Kakar reached a consensus as they nominated Domki as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to The Express Tribune. Balochistan former CM Jam Kamal and Domki called on the newly-appointed interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Islamabad earlier on Tuesday.

Moreover, the nomination came on the heels of a meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Balochistan former CM Jam Kamal and Domki. Earlier on August 12, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar dissolved the provincial assembly on chief minister Bizenjo's advice. Bizenjo has been performing duties until a new chief minister comes in, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

