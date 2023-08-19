Left Menu

Pakistan: Security forces arrest 13 people from Punjab on terror charges 

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition including explosive materials, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), fuses, and a substantial amount of cash, was recovered from the apprehended terrorists.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 17:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 13 people, including three commanders of Daesh whom they termed as 'terrorists', from Pakistan's Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday. As per ARY News, the arrests were made in districts including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan, and Mandi Bahauddin during an intelligence-based operation.

According to the statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman, the arrested terrorists were planning dangerous activities. According to ARY News, a substantial cache of arms and ammunition including explosive materials, detonators, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), fuses, and a substantial amount of cash, was recovered from the apprehended terrorists.

Moreover, the cases have been filed against the accused individuals and an investigation is being launched into the matter. Earlier, at least two people, whom Pakistani officials termed as terrorists, were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan area, Geo News reported.

The Pakistani military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that on the night of August 14-15, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving the report regarding the presence of terrorists in North Waziristan's Razmak area. (ANI)

