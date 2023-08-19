Left Menu

Over 136K volunteering hours in H1 2023: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police Volunteering Platform documented the active participation of volunteers in a range of humanitarian and community initiatives, collectively contributing an impressive 136,602 volunteering hours during the first half of this year.

Dubai [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police Volunteering Platform documented the active participation of volunteers in a range of humanitarian and community initiatives, collectively contributing an impressive 136,602 volunteering hours during the first half of this year. Furthermore, the Volunteering Platform recorded 200,280 volunteering hours in the previous year, while the total volunteering hours in 2021 reached 180,510.

Throughout these periods, volunteers, including Dubai Police personnel and individuals from diverse nationalities, actively supported various community-based initiatives. On World Humanitarian Day, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, emphasised that the Force places great importance on promoting the culture of volunteering among its personnel. "This stems from the belief in the role of volunteers within their communities and the transformative effect of volunteering on the development and advancement of any society," he continued.

Brigadier Al Mansouri affirmed that the Dubai Police Volunteer Platform has offered plenty of opportunities and experiences for volunteers to engage in meaningful work and provide humanitarian services across various sectors within the community, raising awareness and fostering a culture of volunteering among the wider society. He also indicated that the volunteers have actively participated in various initiatives introduced by the platform, which have played a pivotal role in realizing Dubai Police's strategic goals of enhancing safety, security, and community happiness and fostering a sense of social responsibility. (ANI/WAM)

