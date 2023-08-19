Pakistan: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been arrested from his residence in Islamabad, Geo News reported. Geo News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as per sources, took Qureshi into custody from his Islamabad residence in connection with the ongoing investigation into cypher which PTI alleges contained the threat from the United States to oust Imran Khan from power. The PTI has also confirmed that the party leader was arrested from his residence and is being moved to the FIA headquarters in the federal capital.

The arrest came shortly after Qureshi addressed a presser wherein he dispelled the reports of infighting between party leaders to replace incarcerated party chief Imran Khan, as per Geo News. The PTI has also confirmed that the party leader was arrested from his residence and moved to the FIA headquarters in the federal capital.

The FIA earlier in July this year, grilled Qureshi and PTI leader Asad Umar for nearly two hours in connection with the probe into controversial US cypher. Qureshi time and again has reiterated that the US cypher was a reality, backing the party chief's claims that the US engineered his ouster from power by supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion in April last year.

The cypher case against the former premier became serious after his principal secretary Azam Khan stated before a magistrate as well as the FIA that the former PM had used the US cypher for his 'political gains' and to avert a vote of no-confidence against him, as per Geo News. The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cypher, he was "euphoric" and termed the language a "US blunder". The former prime minister, according to Azam, then said that the cable could be used for "creating a narrative against establishment and opposition". (ANI)

