Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London to meet Nawaz Sharif 

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N president will leave for London from Lahore and would meet Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 13:16 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to London on Sunday to meet Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N president will leave for London from Lahore and would meet Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London.

In a post on X, Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote, "Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mr. Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today. During his stay in London, Mr. Shahbaz Sharif will also meet the party leader Mr. Nawaz Sharif." Shehbaz Sharif's visit to London comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif might be returning to Pakistan soon. However, PML-N has not yet issued any official statement. Party sources have revealed that Nawaz Sharif planned to visit Pakistan in mid-September. Saif Ul Malook Khokhar and PML-N Youth Wing Lahore President Malik Faisal will also leave for London on Sunday, ARY News reported. The two leaders will present a report to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the organisational structure of the Punjab capital.

The top leadership will discuss about Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources. It further said that PML-N's legal team will also be part of the meeting. Earlier this month, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported.

In an interview on a Geo News programme, PM Sharif said that he will travel to London to meet his elder brother Nawaz as soon as the caretaker government took charge. "Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign," Shehbaz Sharif said without giving the exact date of Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

