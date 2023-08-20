Left Menu

Pakistan: 50 shops gutted in fire at Pattoki grain market

Shopkeepers noticed the fire and immediately alerted the local fire brigade. Following the information, a fire engine reached the spot, but its water drained out soon and the fire could not be controlled. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 15:04 IST
Pakistan: 50 shops gutted in fire at Pattoki grain market
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nearly 50 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at an old grain market of Pattoki on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Kasur district, ARY News reported. The fire rapidly engulfed dozens of shops in the grain market of Pattoki. By the time, it was brought under control over 50 shops were completely destroyed, ARY News reported citing the sources.

ARY News provides updates on current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world. Shopkeepers noticed the fire and immediately alerted the local fire brigade. Following the information, a fire engine reached the spot, but its water drained out soon and the fire could not be controlled.

This prompted authorities to call for more fire tenders from all parts of the district. Besides, narrow lanes of the area also hindered the fire engines to reach the spot. Six fire tenders fought for several hours, only after which the fire was doused, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023