Israeli man moderately wounded by IDF fire in Samaria

According to the military, IDF troops were dispatched to the area due to the gathering there of a number of masked individuals, who according to Israeli media reports were stoning Palestinian vehicles on Highway 60

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces on Sunday shot and moderately wounded an Israeli man near Ma'aleh Levona in Samaria, according to the Israel Defence Forces. According to the military, IDF troops were dispatched to the area due to the gathering there of a number of masked individuals, who according to Israeli media reports were stoning Palestinian vehicles on Highway 60.

"The soldiers opened fire according to standard operating procedures, during which one of the suspects was injured," according to an IDF statement. Later it turned out that the suspects were Israeli citizens who were masked. The injured person is continuing to receive medical treatment at a hospital. The incident is being investigated and its details are under review," the statement continued.

The man, reportedly in his 20s, was evacuated by Magen David Adom to Hadassah Medical Center-Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The incident followed Saturday's killing of two Israelis by a Palestinian terrorist in Huwara, located just outside Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria.

The victims, Shay Silas Nigrekar, 60, and his 28-year-old son Aviad Nir, were residents of Ashdod, where their funerals are expected to take place on Sunday. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

