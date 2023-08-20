Left Menu

South Africa gears up to host BRICS Summit, over 45 delegations along with 5 member countries to attend

Speaking to ANI, India's BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, said that nearly 74 delegations from various countries are invited for the summit and over 40 to 45 delegations are expected to attend the event aimed to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 17:02 IST
South Africa gears up to host BRICS Summit, over 45 delegations along with 5 member countries to attend
India's BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As South Africa is almost set to host the 15th BRICS Summit convening here in Johannesburg from Tuesday, delegations from over 45 countries are expected to participate in the historic event along with five member nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Speaking to ANI, India's BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, said that nearly 74 delegations from various countries are invited for the summit and over 40 to 45 delegations are expected to attend the event aimed to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity.

Delegations from various African countries, Latin America and Indonesia are expected to join the event between August 22-24. Posters and banners can be seen all across the streets and major roads in the Sandton City of Johannesburg as the first in-person three-day Brics Summit since Covid is being organised here.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 19 confirmed South Africa's readiness to host the Summit of BRICS nations. It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the leaders of Brazil, China and South Africa for the 15th Brics Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the meeting virtually while the Russian delegation will be led by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Modi will also participate in a special event with the theme "BRICS– Africa outreach and BRICS plus dialogue". This is being organised after the BRICS Summit and will include dozens of countries, mostly from the African continent, invited by South Africa. In due course, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the Summit and other related foreign policy matters will be issued.

South African President Ramaphosa is confident that the Summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend the necessary hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023