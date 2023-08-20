Bangladesh Nationalist Party announces fresh protest in Dhaka on Tuesday 

Left Menu

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a protest program to be scheduled on Tuesday at each police station in Dhaka Metropolitan South, reported Dhaka Tribune on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 21:00 IST
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a protest program on Tuesday at each police station in Dhaka Metropolitan South, reported Dhaka Tribune on Sunday. The protest aims to demand the release of key opposition people, including Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and acting member secretary Tanveer Ahmed Robin.

Abdus Salam, BNP Metropolitan South convener announced the protest during a press conference held at the BNP office in Naya Paltan on Sunday. The announcement came after the arrests of the acting member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Tanveer Ahmed Robin, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Moreover, Salam highlighted that there is a sense of fear spreading through the country which has been oppressing voices and is causing widespread panic. He also questioned the reasons behind creating panic, especially during that time when cases are already being processed through the court system.

Meanwhile, he also raised concerns over the continued detention of many BNP leaders despite them being on bail, reported Dhaka Tribune. Additionally, Salam also referred to the activities conducted by Jubo League, a youth political organization linked with the ruling party. He criticized the alleged acts of violence and intimidation planned by Jubo League activists across Bangladesh.

Last month, BNP began its rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan to protest the "oppression" of party officials and supporters during their sit-in on Saturday at various Dhaka entrances, The Daily Star reported. The protest was organised by the BNP's south and north city units in Dhaka as part of the party's national campaign, as per The Daily Star. (ANI)

