Bangladesh: Dengue cases reach nearly 100,000 this year 

Bangladesh witnessed over 99,994 dengue cases this year as 2,134 fresh cases were reported overnight and 10 patients died during the same period, reported Dhaka Tribune on Sunday. However, in 2019, the country saw 101,354 cases which was the highest number of dengue-positive cases in a single year since the mosquito-borne disease was identified in the country for the first time.

According to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), "During the period, 785 dengue patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city while 1,349 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka." "This year, 476 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

"A total of 7,582 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 3,532 are in Dhaka while 4,050 are outside the capital city," it added, reported Dhaka Tribune. Moreover, according to the DGHS statement, 37,640 patients were female and 62,354 were male. Out of these, 272 deaths were of female patients and 204 male patients.

As per the experts, August and September are considered peak months for dengue cases. However, the peak period was extended till November last year. Experts also predicted that the ongoing dengue outbreak may extend till November as a large number of Aedes mosquitoes are grown this year.

Whereas, the met office forecasted that rainy weather is likely to extend during the months of October and November, according to Dhaka Tribune. Health experts, including entomologists, are worried that the dengue cases and deaths will break all records this year as the number of cases and fatalities continue to rise which has signalled an alarming trend.

Furthermore, they warned the dengue situation may deteriorate this month as well as in the upcoming months. They have asked the authorities to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for swift action as dengue cases have witnessed a rise in Bangladesh, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

The WHO called for efforts to control the mosquito vector population and minimize individual exposure like using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothes. The WHO said, "The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh."

Dengue cases started to witness a rise in May 2023 and have been continuing since then, and the peak is unlikely to have been reached, WHO said in a statement. The reported number of dengue cases this year is the highest in comparison to the same periods recorded since 2000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)