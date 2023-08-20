Afghanistan: Security forces kill four kidnappers in an operation in Kabul  

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that four kidnappers were successfully neutralized during an operation in the Paghman district of Kabul province on Saturday night, reported Khaama Press. The ministry said in a statement that the operation conducted by specialized units was initiated at 9:45 PM on Saturday, especially within the vicinity of the Pusht Badam area in the Paghman district.

The kidnappers forcibly took an individual in that incident, which happened around three days ago. The individual was identified as Mohammad Amin. However, the hostage was rescued in the meticulously executed operation, reported Khaama Press.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that there were no casualties reported as far as the security forces of the operation are involved. Whereas, according to the authorities, four kidnappers were killed in the operation. (ANI)

