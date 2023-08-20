Israel wants to bring 195 foreign Jewish doctors to country

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Cabinet, at its weekly meeting Sunday, approved a proposal made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf to implement a designated plan to bring 195 additional doctors – specialists or residents – from Diaspora Jewish communities to Israel. This is in addition to the 200 doctors who immigrated to Israel in the past year and have been integrated as regular doctors in the Israeli health system.

As part of the effort, the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry will allocate approximately 700,000 Shekels (USD 190,000) to finance designated stipends for immigrant doctors with broad employment horizons and the potential to become highly integrated into the Israeli health system. "At every Cabinet meeting, we are advancing the State of Israel's new steps forward. Today, we will approve an injection of encouragement into our health system by encouraging the arrival of doctors who are eligible to make aliyah (immigrate) to Israel. This is not only a Zionist effort, it is also an important step that will assist the health of us all," said Netanyahu.

In 2022, the Government (the Prime Minister's Office, the Health Ministry and the Negev and Galilee Development Ministry) initiated the designated plan in order to encourage the arrival of additional participants from this population. Over 1,200 doctors have finished the program as of now; approximately 95 per cent of the plan's graduates have made aliyah and joined the Israeli health system.

The plan is currently being implemented in Be'er Sheva, in cooperation with Ben-Gurion University and the Soroka Medical Center, and in Haifa, in cooperation with Rambam Hospital. Most participants have chosen to stay in or around the cities in which they lived during the program, thereby contributing to the enrichment of the medical personnel in periphery areas in Israel. (ANI/TPS)

