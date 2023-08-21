Afghanistan: Art exhibition in Kabul portrays ability of women amid suppression

Amidst ongoing challenges to women's rights in Afghanistan, a group of over 20 women artists presented their paintings at an exhibition in Kabul, as reported by Tolo News. The event's organizers have shared that the primary aim of this exhibition is to inspire and demonstrate the capabilities of women.

In addition to the paintings, the exhibition also features a collection of over 250 books. This showcase is accessible to visitors for a duration of three days, Tolo News reported. "The work of approximately 20 to 24 girls is exhibited here. We also have another book exhibition at the same time, so visitors can enjoy both the painting exhibition and the book," said Rahila, an organizer of the event.

Several women artists who displayed their paintings also appealed for support and recognition from the Islamic Emirate for their artistic endeavours. "In Afghanistan, we have many women artists who can't show their ability, but our message to them is to not give up under any circumstance and participate in such exhibitions and display your art to the world," Tolo News quoted an artist named Frozan.

"We called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities for girls," Hussna Aslami, another artist added. A number of visitors at the exhibition also welcomed the idea of the exhibition and also urged the Taliban regime to provide work for women in the country.

"My purpose of participating in this gallery was to see the girls who were limited, the girls who have been able to shine under difficult conditions, I wanted to see the talent of Afghan girls and their creativity," Tolo News quoted a visitor named Fahima Jafari. "Please recognize women. It is not right that men work, and women stay at home. When they said that men and women have equal rights, they should also pay attention to it," said Zahra Ahmadi, another visitor at the exhibition.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces. It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. The Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses. (ANI)

