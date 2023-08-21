Trump confirms skipping Republican presidential debates citing his “legendary numbers”

Former US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he will not be participating in the first Republican primary debate this week, CNN reported. Trump has cited that since the public already "knows" who he is, and he is leading the polls by "legendary numbers", he won't be doing the debates.

He also took a dig at his rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calling him "DeSanctimonious" and that he is "crashing like an ailing bird". "New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by "legendary" numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, "Aida" Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" Trump said on the platform Truth Social.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that a Trump advisor has said that the former President could still decide to participate in a later primary debate, despite his post. Trump has told a number of allies that he does not want to debate at the Reagan Library, the location of the second debate, and complained in private conversations that he has never been invited to speak at the venue, blaming, in part, the chairman of the board of trustees, Fred Ryan. Ryan was the chief executive officer of the Washington Post, CNN reported.

Hours before Trump posted Sunday, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said she hoped he would be on the debate stage in Milwaukee this week. "I'm still holding out hope that President Trump will come. I think it's so important that the American people hear from all the candidates," McDaniel said on Fox News.

McDaniel and David Bossie, who is in charge of the RNC debate committee, visited Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey, home in recent weeks to encourage him to participate, CNN reported citing a Trump adviser. But, the former president was noncommittal on his plans during this meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)