Envoys of six nations present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from the envoys of six countries in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. President of India Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors or High Commissioners of Venezuela, Colombia, Algeria, Brazil, Australia and the Netherlands.

At the event, President received credentials from Ambassador from Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil; Philip Green, High Commissioner of Australia; and Marie Louisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia; and Ali Achoui, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. Earlier in July month, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of five countries.

President of India Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Chad, Burundi, Finland, Angola and Ethiopia at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted Murmu.

Those who presented their credentials included Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad. Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi also presented his credentials to Murmu. Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland; Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia were among those who met and presented their credentials to the President of India. (ANI)

