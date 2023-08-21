Left Menu

Nepal exports more than 6 lakh kgs of tomatoes to India within two weeks

The number only includes those exported in large quantities and by paying the official taxes after India resumed import of tomatoes from Nepal starting 4th August. 

Nepal has exported 6,69,680 kg of tomatoes to India via three border points within two weeks, records at the customs office along the border have shown. As per the records of customs offices at Birgunj, Mechi Customs in Kakarbhitta and Bhairahawa, a total of 6, 69,680 (Six lakhs Sixty-nine thousand and six hundred eighty) kilograms of tomatoes has been exported to India from Nepal till 18th of August.

The number only includes those exported in large quantities and by paying the official taxes after India resumed import of tomatoes from Nepal starting 4th August. Huge volumes of tomatoes might have been exported to India from Nepal by small businesses and farmers themselves which haven’t been recorded in either of the customs offices.

As per the records, each kilogram of exported tomatoes was priced at Nrs. 12 which amounts to about 8.036 million Nepali rupees (60,486.42 USD). Out of the three customs points along the border with India, the Birgunj custom office recorded the highest volume of export weighing 6,37, 680 Kilograms of tomato.

Mechi Customs in Kakarbhitta exported 25 thousand kilograms while Bhairahawa Customs exported 7 thousand kilograms of tomatoes to India. India started importing tomatoes from Nepal after the price soared high to 2 Hundred INR per kilogram. Right after the resumption of import from India after the end of the embargo in import, the price of exported tomatoes was 10 Nrs per kilogram. By the third week of August, the price has increased by twelve-fold. (ANI)

