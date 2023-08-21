Mandaviya, Australian Minister Butler discuss ways to enhance collaboration in digital health, medical education 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler on Monday and discussed ways to enhance collaboration in digital health and medical education. On his social media account X (formerly known as Twitter), Mandaviya said, "Wonderful meeting with H.E. @Mark_Butler_MP, Minister for Health and Aged Care, Australia. Discussed ways to enhance collaboration in digital health, medical education, innovation, research & training and manufacturing & supply of generic medicines."

Butler is in India from August 17 and attended the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Gandhinagar. He is expected to hold meetings on key health issues in New Delhi till August 23. According to Australia's health and aged care ministry, this is an important time for the global community, as health systems around the world cope with the pressures of the pandemic, cost of living shock pushing patients to further defer care, and shortage of health workers.

Discussions will focus on global health security and ways to ensure that the world is better prepared for future health threats. Opportunities to better collaborate on digital health will also be a priority. Australia is not immune from the challenges that health systems around the world face.

As the Albanese Government begins foundational reform to strengthen Medicare and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, build the health workforce, bring digital health into the 21st century and stand up an Australian Centre for Disease Control, this G20 Health Ministers' Meeting will be an important event, according to the health and aged care ministry. "This is an important time to learn the lessons of the pandemic as nations look to improve, repair and prepare their health systems for another potential future shock," Butler said in a statement.

"I look forward to representing Australia at the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting," he added. He further stated that this meeting is an important opportunity to share the Government's commitment to strengthening cooperation in global health and learning from our G20 counterparts as we build a stronger Medicare and health system, as per the statement. (ANI)

