British nurse to spend life in prison for murdering seven babies

The nurse, Lucy Letby, 33, was handed a whole life order by Manchester Crown Court in northern England. This implies that she will never be released.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:23 IST
British nurse Lucy Letby (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British nurse was on Monday sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of an early release for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the UK hospital where she worked, according to CNN. The nurse, Lucy Letby, 33, was handed a whole life order by Manchester Crown Court in northern England. This implies that she will never be released.

Letby refused to appear in the dock, prompting calls for laws to be changed so that defendants must attend their sentencing hearings. Letby was found guilty by the jury on Friday. Justice James Goss while explaining why he decided that Letby must spend the rest of her life in prison, said: "This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children."

As per CNN, the judge addressed Letby as if she was in court during the sentencing. He ordered his remarks and the victim impact statements read in court earlier in the day to be handed to the convicted serial killer. "There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism. During the course of this trial, you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors," he said, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday condemned Letby for failing to appear in court. "I think it's cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first-hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones," PA Media reported. Letby attacked babies in her care by administering air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them and poisoning them with insulin, CNN reported. (ANI)

