Left Menu

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad said that the community welcomes the services of officers, whether active or retired, noting that various institutions can benefit from their expertise in an array of domains.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:25 IST
Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Fujairah [UAE], August 22 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi received, at the Al Rumailah Palace, several retired Fujairah Police officers, in the presence of Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, and Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad said that the community welcomes the services of officers, whether active or retired, noting that various institutions can benefit from their expertise in an array of domains.

He also thanked the former police officers for their valuable services to the country. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, and Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023