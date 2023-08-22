Russian air defence down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region

Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday said that two Ukrainian drones shot down over the Belgorod region, TASS reported The ministry said: "The UAVs lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km (about 25 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula,"CNN reported.

As per the ministry, Ukraine used "fixed-wing drones" that were detected and shot down by the Russian air defence. The Russian Defence Ministry said the country's air defence systems intercepted two drones over Russia's Belgorod region and two drones over the Moscow region on Monday.

There were no casualties reported and only minimal damage, the ministry said, as per CNN. Meanwhile, five people were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in Russia's Kursk, Russian state-owned TASS News Agency reported on Sunday citing Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit.

The attack set off a fire at the railway station. In a post shared on Telegram, Starovoit said, "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, setting off a fire on the rooftop. Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass. "First responders have reached the site of the incident, TASS reported. The railway station is located in central Kursk, which is about 150 kilometres from the border with Ukraine. (ANI)

