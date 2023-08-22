UN remembers victims, survivors of terrorism, stands with their families: Secretary General António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday said the UN remembers victims, survivors of terrorism and stands with the families of those affected. "We..remember the victims and survivors of terrorism, stand with the families changed forever and resolve to build a more peaceful future together," the UN Secretary-General said during the sixth commemoration of International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism on Monday.

Guterres said the theme of this year's International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is "Legacy, Finding Hope and Building a Peaceful Future". "On this day, we pay our respect to all those lost or harmed through terrorist attacks around the world. We pay tribute to the extraordinary work of those victims and survivors who have resolved to use their experience to bring about change," the UN Secretary-General said.

The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017. It designated August 21 as the day to honour the victims, survivors of terrorism. Deputy Permanent Representative of Spain to the UN and co-chair of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism Ana Jimenez said terrorism remains one of the greatest challenges facing the world as it continues taking lives, causing injuries that last a lifetime and affecting thousands of people across the world.

She said on Monday: "Today, we observe this International Day, a day to reflect and remember those killed and those who live daily with the consequences of terrorism." 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor Karambir Singh Kang said: "We are no longer victims. We become stronger together to face any adversity."

Meanwhile, the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a press statement on Monday said the United States stands with the global community of victims, families, survivors, and communities who have been impacted by the scourge of terrorism. "The effects of terrorism are long-lasting and tragic. Victims of terrorism must remain at the forefront of efforts to provide them with the justice and support they deserve. The United States and its international partners have made great strides in detecting and disrupting terrorist attacks, diminishing terrorist recruitment, and denying terrorists support. We are committed to preventing future attacks and to holding terrorists to account for their crimes."

He said the US pays solemn tribute to those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks and will never forget the victims of terrorism or stop its pursuit of justice and peace. According to the UN, acts of terrorism propagating a wide range of hateful ideologies continue to injure, harm and kill thousands of innocent people each year and victims and survivors of terrorism often struggle to have their voices heard, their needs supported, and their rights upheld despite international condemnation of terrorism.

Victims often feel forgotten and neglected once the immediate aftermath of a terrorist attack fades, with profound consequences for them. Few Member States have the resources or the capacity to fulfil the medium and long-term needs of victims of terrorism to enable them to fully recover, rehabilitate and re-integrate into society. Most victims can only recover and cope with their trauma through long-term multi-dimensional support, including physical, psychological, social and financial, as per the UN statement.

The UN said it has an important role in supporting Member States to implement the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy by standing in solidarity and providing support to victims of terrorism; offering capacity-building assistance; establishing networks; and offering support to civil society organizations, particularly victims' associations; and encouraging Member States to promote, protect and respect the rights of victims of terrorism. (ANI)

