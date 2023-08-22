PM Modi’s Johannesburg visit will “boost India, South Africa economic ties”: Indian diaspora member

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, the Indian diaspora in South Africa is confident that his visit will give a "boost" to the economic relations between both countries. PM Modi will attend BRICS Summit from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Balvinder Singh Kandra, Head of Public Affairs Gurudwara Sahib Johannesburg speaking to ANI has said that the Indian diaspora is "very excited for PM Modi's visit." "India and South Africa share a very good relationship, so this will really give a boost to the ties with him coming here and meeting the delegates from across the globe, especially the SA delegates. This will definitely give an economic boost to both countries," Kandra said.

He also stated that the IT Sector, Automobile sector and mining sector are progressing fast in South Africa. "This will be a good opportunity for further improving economic relations between both countries," he said. Kandra, who is also the ex-chairperson of the Gurudwara Sahib Johannesburg committee, was also hopeful that Indian companies coming to South Africa will provide jobs to people here, as according to him the "unemployment rate here is very high."

Meanwhile, the founding member and Director of the first Gurdwara Saheb in South Africa, Harbinder Singh Sethi said, "We are very happy that PM Modi is coming to South Africa. We expect the relationship between India and South Africa to deepen after this BRICS Summit." He further said, "We wish that PM Modi should encourage big Indian companies to come to Africa and employ locals in big numbers so that unemployment decreases. This way both the nations can grow together..."

Before departing for South Africa, PM Narendra Modi said that BRICS has been actively engaged in fostering a robust collaboration agenda across diverse sectors, and serves as a platform to deliberate upon issues of significance for the entire Global South. "BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," the PM said in a statement.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

