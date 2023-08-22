Left Menu

Johannesburg set to welcome global leaders; Screens featuring PM Modi erected, security beefed-up

Security arrangements have been tightened at places near the convention centre and the city is decked up with posters and banners of the BRICS Summit.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:52 IST
Johannesburg set to welcome global leaders; Screens featuring PM Modi erected, security beefed-up
A digital screen featuring PM Narendra Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As South Africa holds the presidency of the 15th BRICS Summit, the arrival of global leaders in Johannesburg has begun. Security arrangements have been tightened at places near the convention centre and the city is decked up with posters and banners of the BRICS Summit.

Tall digital screens featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also been setup across the South African city, showcasing PM Modi's global popularity. Around 10 such screens are placed across Johannesburg. PM Modi will be arriving in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to attend the BRICS Summit.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have arrived in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Executive Director, Vedanta Africa operations, Pushpender Singla expressed his excitement about PM Modi's arrival in South Africa.

He told ANI, "...We are very excited about PM Modi's arrival in South Africa...I am looking forward that how our company Vedanta can also play a bigger part to bring South Africa and India together by bringing a lot of synergy in the business...The opportunities between South Africa and India are huge..." The BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

During his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023