Johannesburg set to welcome global leaders; Screens featuring PM Modi erected, security beefed-up

As South Africa holds the presidency of the 15th BRICS Summit, the arrival of global leaders in Johannesburg has begun. Security arrangements have been tightened at places near the convention centre and the city is decked up with posters and banners of the BRICS Summit.

Tall digital screens featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also been setup across the South African city, showcasing PM Modi's global popularity. Around 10 such screens are placed across Johannesburg. PM Modi will be arriving in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to attend the BRICS Summit.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have arrived in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Executive Director, Vedanta Africa operations, Pushpender Singla expressed his excitement about PM Modi's arrival in South Africa.

He told ANI, "...We are very excited about PM Modi's arrival in South Africa...I am looking forward that how our company Vedanta can also play a bigger part to bring South Africa and India together by bringing a lot of synergy in the business...The opportunities between South Africa and India are huge..." The BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

During his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release. (ANI)

