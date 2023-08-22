Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa on Tuesday as he kickstarted the first leg of his two-nation visit.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:52 IST
PM Modi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday as he kickstarted the first leg of his two-nation visit. Notably, PM Modi is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Upon arrival at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome. Moreover, the members of the Indian diaspora could be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Matram' as PM Modi landed in Johannesburg.

The largest gathering of heads of state and government from the Global South in recent years will take place during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22–24. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The 15th BRICS Summit's Johannesburg Declaration will include the final agreements, according to the Kremlin press office, as reported by Russian news agency TASS. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva have arrived in Johannesburg.This will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit to South Africa.

The trip also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora members in South Africa.

After the interaction, PM Modi will be addressing the BRICS business forum later today. During a special presser yesterday, Foreign Secretary Kwatra stated that a business delegation from India is also travelling to the country to attend the Business Tracks meetings. Sharing further details about PM Modi's trip, Kwatra said, "For the 15th BRICS Summit, a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business Tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum."

"The Prime Minister's schedule in terms of bilateral meetings with those leaders who would be present in South Africa is still being developed," he added. The BRICS Business Leaders forum dialogue is taking place at Sandton Convention Centre today. The programme director for the same is Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, Ebrahim Patel.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023