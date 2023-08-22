CBI arrests Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in defence espionage case
Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Canada-based NRI Rahul Gangal in an ongoing defence espionage case.
ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:30 IST
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
