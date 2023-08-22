Left Menu

Muraleedharan to visit to Kuwait, hold discussions to boost bilateral ties  

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a two-day official visit to Kuwait on August 23

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:28 IST
Muraleedharan to visit to Kuwait, hold discussions to boost bilateral ties  
Union Minister V Muraleedharan(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a two-day official visit to Kuwait on August 23. During the visit, Muraleedharan will hold high-level discussions with Kuwaiti Ministers and dignitaries.

He will also interact with various Indian community organisations and a wide cross-section of members of the community including from the fields of business, health, education, a Ministry of External Affairs release said. India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and the relationship has been nourished by sustained cultural and civilizational linkages. There are around one million Indians in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil. The bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 13.8 billion in the last financial year.

​This visit is expected to further deepen the strong partnership between the two countries, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023