Nepal's new Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha assumes office

Nepal’s newly appointed Chief Justice Bishowmbhar Prasad Shrestha assumed office on Tuesday. Shrestha will remain the head of Nepal’s Judicial body- the Supreme Court for the next 14 months. Justices and staff of the Apex Court welcomed Shrestha with garland and flowers as he arrived at the court premises.

Shrestha took over as acting chief justice from August 6 as the senior-most justice of the Supreme Court with the previous chief justice Hari Krishna Karki retiring on August 5. The Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously endorsed Shrestha as head of the judiciary after conducting a hearing on Monday. President Paudel appointed him as the new chief justice later the same day.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shrestha amid a ceremony held at the Sheetal Niwas- the official residence of the President. Vice President Ramsahaya Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Dhanraj Gurung, heads of constitutional bodies, Supreme Court justices, high-ranking government officials were present at the ceremony.

President Paudel appointed Shrestha as the Chief Justice on Monday in accordance with Article 129 of the Constitution and on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council. The parliamentary hearing committee unanimously approved Shrestha as the chief justice on Monday itself. Chief Justice Shrestha, who was born in 1959 in the Doti district, is a permanent resident of Dhangadhi, Kailali and currently lives in Kuleshwar, Kathmandu. (ANI)

