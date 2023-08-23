Left Menu

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

In a resounding display of proficiency, the Customs Intelligence Management within Dubai Customs has successfully thwarted not one, but two separate attempts to smuggle controlled drugs and restricted medications via air shipments.

Representative Image (Source: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Employing intricate analysis and precision targeting, these operations underscore the department's resolute stance against illicit activities. In the first operation, a shipment consisting of three parcels concealed 96,600 pills of the controlled medication Cipralex, weighing 57 kg. Simultaneously, the second operation revealed another intricate smuggling attempt involving 75,000 capsules of the prohibited drug Pregabalin, weighing 64 kg and distributed across three parcels.

Dubai Customs' Intelligence Department reinforces the efficacy of the department's advanced strategy, echoing its visionary pursuit of global customs excellence. The emirate's customs checkpoints have been transformed into an unassailable bastion against all forms of commercial subterfuge, contraband trafficking, and the distribution of controlled substances. This remarkable feat stands as a testament to the adept utilisation of specialised systems and the competence of the human resources deployed in safeguarding Dubai's customs checkpoints, ultimately upholding the security and welfare of the community. Dubai Customs continues to assert its pivotal role as the vanguard in ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of the community. With the new milestone achieved, the department has intensified its efforts in combating the trade of controlled substances, underlining its commitment to curbing their pernicious impact on human health and society. This achievement aligns with Dubai Customs' unwavering dedication to safeguarding the economy through stringent measures. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

