Israel breaks ground on new environmentally friendly energy plant

The environmental flagship project “Otef (all around) Israel” has been launched. In the Eshkol Regional Council, a cornerstone laying ceremony was held for the establishment of the “Dia” site for the treatment of household waste and agricultural trimmings, which will generate electricity and sell it to the electric company

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:27 IST
Flag of Israel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 23 (ANI/TPS): The environmental flagship project "Otef (all around) Israel" has been launched. In the Eshkol Regional Council, a cornerstone laying ceremony was held for the establishment of the "Dia" site for the treatment of household waste and agricultural trimmings, which will generate electricity and sell it to the electric company The Otef Israel project for the treatment of household waste and agricultural trimmings for the production of electricity has a budget of 300 million Shekels (USD 80 million). The innovative facility will be built between Kibbutz Tze'elim and Kibbutz Gvulot in the Negev on an area of about ten acres. The facility is designed to handle approximately 200 thousand tons per year of urban organic matter and agricultural trimmings per year.

The facility will include advanced technologies for anaerobic digestion in a closed facility with no odour nuisances that will produce clean electricity using the biogas technology of the German STRABAG company and high-quality manure (compost). This step will result in a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the amount of landfilled waste. The product of the process will be methane gas that will be used to generate electricity in a power plant with a capacity of 6.3 megawatts. The facility is being established as part of a special government program to strengthen the Gaza Strip. Beyond the environmental advantages, the facility will be an important economic anchor for the council and a source of dozens of new jobs for the residents of the area. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

