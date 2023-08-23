Russia says it destroyed three Ukrainian drones, which tried to strike facilities in Moscow

Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday claimed to have destroyed three Ukrainian drones, which tried to attack the facilities in the capital Moscow, TASS News Agency reported. In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said, "On the night of August 23, air defences thwarted another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Moscow, which involved three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Two drones involved in the attack were destroyed by air defences over the Mozhaisky and Khimkinsky districts of the Moscow Region, while the third one was jammed by electronic warfare and lost control, crashing into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex."

According to the ministry, there were no casualties. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, on his Telegram account, claimed earlier that air defences had downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region, while another drone hit a building under construction in the Moscow City financial district, according to TASS News Agency.

"Air defences downed a drone in the Mozhaisky District of the Moscow Region, while another unmanned aerial vehicle hit a building under construction in the City," he said. Response teams have been dispatched to the sites, Sobyanin added.

"According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the mayor added. An aviation official told TASS News Agency earlier that Moscow's airports had been temporarily closed to flights.

Earlier, on Monday, also a Ukrainian drone tried to attack Russia's Belgorod region. The Russian Defence Ministry said: "The UAVs lost control and crashed over the waters of the Black Sea 40 km (about 25 miles) northwest of the Crimean Peninsula", CNN reported.

According to the ministry, Ukraine used "fixed-wing drones" that were detected and shot down by the Russian air defence. The Russian Defence Ministry said the country's air defence systems intercepted two drones over Russia's Belgorod region and two drones over the Moscow region on Monday.

There were no casualties reported and only minimal damage, the ministry said, as per CNN. Meanwhile, five people were injured after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in Russia's Kursk, Russian state-owned TASS News Agency reported on Sunday citing Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit. (ANI)

