Pakistan: 2 injured in hand grenade attack in Balochistan

At least two people were injured after some unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at Jhalawan Complex on Quetta-Karachi National Highway in  Balochistan Province's Khuzdar.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least two people were injured after unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at Jhalawan Complex on Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Balochistan Province's Khuzdar, Dawn reported. As per the police, at the time of the incident, a man and a child were passing through the area and received injured.

The injured people were identified as Mohammad Aslam Shahzai and Mohammad Arshad (10), reported Dawn. Police rushed to the area and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

In another incident in Major Chowk, Mastung, a hand grenade attack was reported. Windowpanes of nearby shops and buildings were smashed as a result of the grenade explosion, but no loss of human life was reported in the incident, reported Dawn.

A similar incident was reported in Karachi where three Pakistani policemen were injured after unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a police vehicle in Karachi, ARY News reported on August 17. According to the report, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), in Karachi, said a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured.

Meanwhile, a separate incident was reported in the Balochistan province's Naseerabad where unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP's squad in Dera Murad Jamali. According to police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded but no one was injured.

After the explosion, the police, Counter Terrorism Department, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. Further, according to ARY News, a similar grenade incident was reported earlier where two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

